'Without Fear or Favour': US Attorney General Promises Justice for 6 Jan Riot

Donald Trump. Image used for representation only.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SteveRustad1)
The attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, said on Tuesday, 26 July, that he would "pursue justice without fear or favour" with respect to former President Donald Trump's connection with the 6 January Capitol attack and his attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 election.
The US Department of Justice is reportedly conducting the "most wide-ranging investigation in its history," as reported by The Guardian and other sources.
Papers like The New York Times and The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that DoJ investigators have specifically turned to witnesses about the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that made Joe Biden the president.
The department is also working to obtain phone records of Trump's ex-officials and aides, like the former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
The attorney general, when asked about the pace of the investigation, told NBC that his team was "moving urgently to learn everything we can learn about this period, and to bring to justice everybody who is criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power … which is the fundamental element of our democracy."
(With inputs from The Guardian, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.)
