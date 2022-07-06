US 4th July Gunman Charged With Seven Counts of Murder, More Charges Anticipated

Robert Crimo, the-21 year-old-suspect, who allegedly opened fire on a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, in the United States (US), was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, 5 July.

Crimo, who was arrested several hours after the attack, has reportedly been visited by the police twice before this.

In 2019, the police called on him for a suspected suicide attempt and a second time to remove a collection of knives after he had allegedly threatened to "kill everyone."