'Awake the Rapper': Who is Robert Crimo, the Man Behind 4 July Chicago Shooting?

While people were celebrating Fourth of July, United States’ Independence Day, a 22-year-old man went on a shooting spree in Chicago, Illinois, from a rooftop, as he killed six people and injured 24, while shooting round after round from a “high-powered” rifle.

The shooting took place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Hours later, the suspect, identified as Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo, was arrested.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which assisted with the search for Crimo, he was being sought for his "alleged involvement" in the shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said that he was taken into custody "without incident".