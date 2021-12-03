'Uniquely Well Qualified': Gita Gopinath Appointed in Top Leadership Role at IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, 2 December, announced that the agency's chief economist Gita Gopinath will replace Geoffrey Okamoto as First Deputy Managing Director, the second highest position in the institution, news agency AFP reported.

With Kristalina Georgieva heading the IMF, this marks the first time that the IMF has employed two women in its highest leadership roles.

Calling her 'uniquely well qualified", Georgieva said that Gopinath carries "precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point," AFP reported.

The statement read, "Given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita – universally recognized as one of the world's leading macroeconomists – has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point."