J&K Militant Outfit on India's Terror Watch List: Does It Have Ties to the LeT?

The Indian government has updated its list of terrorist organisations to include The Resistance Front or TRF.

"The activities of the TRF are detrimental for the security and sovereignty of India," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification released on Thursday, 5 January.

On what grounds? The action was taken by the MHA under powers granted by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

What was TRF up to? The terror outfit was allegedly involved in: