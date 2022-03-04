Ukrainian Soldier Who Sacrificed His Life To Halt Russian Advancement Honoured

Vitaly Skakun, the 25-year-old Ukrainian soldier who blew himself on a bridge to temporarily stall the movement of Russian forces, was honoured in a funeral in his hometown on Thursday, 3 March, with several people taking the knee as a mark of paying their respects.

Vitaly Skakun, the 25-year-old Ukrainian soldier who blew himself on a bridge to temporarily stall the movement of Russian forces, was honoured in a funeral in his hometown on Thursday, 3 March, with several people taking the knee as a mark of paying their respects.

"His name was Vitaly Skakun. He was 25. To stop RU fascists, he blew up a bridge at the cost of his life. Today he was carried to grave in his hometown - and people stood on their knees," Olexander Scherba, the Ukranian ambassador to Austria said in a tweet.