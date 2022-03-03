Russia, Ukraine Meet in Belarus for 2nd Round of Ceasefire Talks

As the Russian onslaught against Ukraine entered its eighth day, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Belarus on Thursday, 3 March for the second round of peace talks with their Russian counterparts.

In a tweet, the Foreign Minister of Russia stated, “We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in Donbass and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said that while Moscow was ready for talks, it would continue their attack on the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

"We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won’t allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia," news agency AP quoted Lavrov as saying.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron interacted over the phone call, during which Putin indicated that his goals (of demilitarisation of Ukraine) would be achieved at all costs.