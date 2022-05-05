India, France Call for 'Cessation of Hostilities' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Officials also said that France wanted to present India with solutions to wean the country off trade with Russia. The aim "is not to leave the Indians with no way out, but to offer solutions," they said, adding that France wanted to help India diversify its supply needs away from Russian military hardware and energy supplies.

Officials further said that Macron had an "extremely warm relationship" with the Indian prime minister, who has visited France thrice since 2017. Macron, on the other hand, visited India in 2018.

PM Modi also invited Macron to visit India again to deepen defence cooperation and hold talks on the transition to clean energy.

The two leaders were earlier seen embracing and posing for photographs when PM Modi arrived in Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French president.