'Support Us in Any Way You Can': Ukraine Prez in Taped Video at Grammy Awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, 3 April, to make a plea for support for Ukraine as it continues its battle against Russia.

President Zelenskyy reportedly shot the video within the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kyiv.

"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence," Zelenskyy said.