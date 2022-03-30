'Ukraine Ain't Naive': Zelenskyy on Russian Promise of Reducing Ops Near Kyiv

Soon after Russia announced scaling down military operations around Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed scepticism about the claims, saying that "Ukraine isn't naive."

Maintaining that Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results," Zelenskyy said: "The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive."

Zelenskyy's comments come after the fifth round of talks that were held between the delegations of the two countries in Turkey on Tuesday.