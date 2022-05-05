Ukraine: 'Difficult Bloody Battles' Rage On in Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant

Ukrainian troops inside Azovstal steelworks, in the port city of Mariupol, have been fighting "difficult bloody battles" with the Russian forces for a second consecutive day, the commander of the Azov regiment said, according to the BBC.

Azov commander Denis Prokopenko posted a message on Telegram regarding the same.

He said: "I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy... the situation is extremely difficult."