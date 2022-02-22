Ukraine Crisis: US Announces Sanctions on Russia-Backed Separatist Regions

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Putin’s directive came hours after he recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine. Putin also signed mutual aid agreements with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.
Underscoring the urgency, the UN Security Council set a rare night-time emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine, the US, and other countries.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”
The US accused Russia of planning to assassinate certain people in Ukraine after it invades the country
Biden said he would consider having direct talks with Putin if Moscow did not attack Kyiv
Russia responded by saying that it's 'premature' to hope for direct talks unless absolutely necessary
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine
Russia has warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the about developments in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as well as the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
India at the meeting said that it has been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine and the related announcement by Russia.
"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern," India said, adding that these developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.
Speaking at the UNSC meeting, the US said, "Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law."
The UN is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday.
Diplomats told AFP that Russia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council, eventually accepted US demands it be an open meeting.
The US said it is sending all of its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland out of security fears, after Russia ordered troops into two rebel regions of Ukraine.
"For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland" said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that Moscow's gambit "would not go unanswered".
The US announced sanctions, with the White House saying Biden will issue an executive order to "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the two rebel regions.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Kremlin's move, urging the European Union to agree new sanctions against Moscow.
"The president condemns the decision.... He is demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions," the French presidency said in a statement.
"This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia's international commitments and a breach of Ukraine's sovereignty," it added.
The UN has also denounced the "order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine".
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting of his national security council and had telephone calls with several world leaders in a bid to shore up support.
"We expect clear support steps and effective support steps from our partners," he declared in a late night televised address, vowing that Kyiv was not afraid of anyone.
"It is very important to see now who is our true friend and partner, and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words," he said.
"We are on our own land."
The recognition of the breakaway republics, which form an enclave held by Russia-backed rebels since 2014, triggered international condemnation and a promise of targeted sanctions from the United States and the European Union - with a broader package of economic punishment to come in the event of invasion.
The White House issued an executive order to prohibit US investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures – likely sanctions – were to be announced Tuesday.
Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a report by AP.
President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine on Monday, defying Western threats of sanctions in a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv.
Earlier, the Kremlin leader recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, paving the way for an operation to deploy part of the potential invasion force he has massed around the country.
In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions.
Tensions have been simmering between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the US, that had led Russia to mobilise more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.
One of the key disagreements between Russia and the other countries revolves around Ukraine potentially joining NATO.
Russia has warned against the move, while the Ukrainian Constitution consists of clauses that seek NATO membership for the country.
Putin has two other key demands from NATO:
The removal of NATO troops from Eastern European countries that joined after 1997
An assurance that NATO countries will not install missile systems on Russia’s borders
You can read about the crisis in detail here. A brief history and background of Russo-Ukrainian tensions can be found here.
