Ukraine Says 'At Least 300 Dead' in Russian Shelling of Mariupol's Theatre

Ukrainian authorities said on Friday, 25 March, that they feared that around 300 people had died in the bombing of the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in the port city of Mariupol.

It is, so far, the largest loss of life in a single Russian attack. A spokesperson for the city council released a statement regarding the same.

It read, "Unfortunately, we start this day with bad news. From eyewitnesses, information appears that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol as a result of a bombardment by a Russian aircraft."