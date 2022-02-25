Ukraine: Over 1,000 Anti-war Protestors Arrested in Multiple Russian Cities

Several Russian activists called for people to take to the streets after Putin launched the “military operation” in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

One petition, started by a human rights advocate, Lev Ponomavyov, got over 289,000 signatures by the end of the day, Al Jazeera reported.

Further, over 250 journalists have put their names on an open letter condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Another letter was signed by nearly 250 scientists, while a third letter was signed by 194 municipal council members in Moscow and other cities.