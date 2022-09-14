UK Unemployment At Record Low Since 1974, Inflation Looms Ahead

Britain showed the lowest jobless rate since 1974, however, it is important to note that this fall was because of the reduction in the workforce size, according to a report by Reuters.

The UK's jobs boom is "petering out" even though the unemployment rate sank to 3.6 percent since July 2022, as per the Office for National Statistics. The stagnancy in the country's jobs boom has proved to be a concern for the Bank of England.

Even if the unemployment rate is low, it is a sign that the economy is at risk of a recession. The rise in the number of people in employment i.e. 40,000 is still less than a third of the increase predicted by Reuters poll.