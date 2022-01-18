UK to Freeze BBC Funding for 2 Years, Review TV License Fee

The United Kingdom on Monday, 17 January, announced that they are slated to freeze funding for broadcasting company British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for a period of two years, further going on to initiate a debate on whether a universal license fee should continue in the modern television age, reported Reuters.

This has, however, not bode well with opposition leaders, journalists, TV personalities and actors alike who have hit out at Boris Johnson's government for this decision.

UK’s cultural secretary Nadine Dorries has reportedly informed the British parliament that the tax on all television-owning households that is required to fund BBC would be frozen at 159 pounds a year until 2024 before it can rise in line with inflation for the next four years. Even as Dorries pointed out that the new license spending settlement would accord the BBC approximately 3.7 billion pounds,

Reuters cited analysts as claiming that a below-inflation budget will compel BBC to cut services.