David Attenborough on Importance of BBC Earth's 'A Perfect Planet'

David Attenborough: If you’re talking about animals that have reduced to less than a 100, then the reason they’ve done that is because there is something in their environment that has made it impossible for them to survive. Then you could either sit back and say that they can look after themselves or you’ve got to do something active. New Zealand, for example, has done some extraordinary work with saving species. For example, if you look at the Arabian Oryx, the Arabian was almost extinct. It was only saved because people realised that zoos in America, New York as well as private collectors had got individual animals, and they bought them all together and created a breeding stock. They grew in numbers and are now re-released in the wild. So there are cases of real urgency wherein animals can justify being kept in zoos. That’s an extreme case of course. To generalise about animals of all kinds is impossible. There are some animals that thrive in captivity, some that don’t. Depends on how big they are, or what their habits are. Eagles should not be kept in zoos, but there are monkeys or squirrels and aquaria that do very well indeed. It's important that public at large should be aware of the reality of these things and get close and see what they smell like, what they sound like, what the reality of the thing is. I justify zoos, providing they are scientific, providing they are selective about what they keep, and they keep them to the best possible standards.