UK PM Election Results Live: Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak in Contention for Top Post

Rishi Sunak, who served as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer for over two years, has been a Member of Parliament from Richmond since 2015.

He served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury before being appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020.

Sunak was quite popular with the British public for most of his tenure. By early 2022, however, his charm began to wane, with his economic policies failing to resolve the cost-of-living crisis.

If Sunak wins his run-off against the Foreign Secretary, he will become the first non-white prime minister of the UK.