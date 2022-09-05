UK PM Election Results Live: Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak in Contention for Top Post

UK Prime Minister Results Latest Updates
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The new prime minister of the United Kingdom will be elected on Monday, 5 September, at 12:30 British Standard Time (5 pm Indian Standard Time).
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two contenders to succeed Boris Johnson for the leadership role of the Conservative Party and the prime ministerial post.
Truss is expected to win the contest, with the Indian-origin Sunak trailing behind in all the recent polls that have been held.
The voting within the Tory party officially closed on 2 September.
Sunak has previously indicated that he would not serve in a government led by Truss.
The electoral contest for the top post commenced following PM Boris Johnson's resignation as the Conservative Party Chief on 7 July.
One of the recent surveys conducted by ConservativeHome, the results of which were published on 17 August, revealed that the Foreign Secretary is 32 points ahead of the former Chancellor.
As per the survey, Truss commanded the support of around 60 percent of the Tories, while Sunak stood at 28 percent. Around 9 percent were undecided.
According to its website, ConservativeHome "is Britain's leading independent conservative news and analysis site."
Rishi Sunak, who served as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer for over two years, has been a Member of Parliament from Richmond since 2015.
He served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury before being appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020.
Sunak was quite popular with the British public for most of his tenure. By early 2022, however, his charm began to wane, with his economic policies failing to resolve the cost-of-living crisis.
If Sunak wins his run-off against the Foreign Secretary, he will become the first non-white prime minister of the UK.
The UK government's main official with respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elizabeth Truss has been the Foreign Secretary since September last year.
Truss has been responsible for a broad range of Cabinet responsibilities, including environment and justice, before taking on foreign affairs.
Following the slew of resignations from Johnson's cabinet, including Sunak's, Truss had made it clear that she will stay loyal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
