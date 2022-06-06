United Kingdom To Supply Ukraine with Long-Range Missile Systems

The United Kingdom Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, in a statement on Monday, 6 June, said that the UK will supply M270 multiple launch rocket-launchers to Ukraine, in order to assist the Eastern European nation in its war against Russia, BBC reported.

The M270 can attack targets up to 50 miles away.

The UK government, however, has not stated how many weapons will be deployed.

"These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace was quoted as saying.

The decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the Western countries against sending long range artilleries to Ukraine.

Earlier, the United States had announced that it would supply the war-torn country with HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, as part of its $700 million weapons package, which would allow Ukrainian forces to conduct precision strikes at a longer range.