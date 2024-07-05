With Labour’s Win & Tory’s Downfall, Democracy Is Rectifying Its Course in UK

Democracies are no better than other forms of government at avoiding catastrophic mistakes. But they are much more effective at rectifying them.

While the 2024 British general election might have seemed a long time coming, as the country meandered from one failure to the next, the utter scale of defeat for the Conservatives is testament to the ability of a democratic system to reject, reverse, and renew.

It also places a singular challenge on the desk of the new prime minister, Keir Starmer. He will be judged by his ability to restore probity to government and address the damage suffered by the country.