Labour's Impending Win in UK Elections: Keir Starmer is No Tony Blair

When British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK general election outside 10 Downing Street in the pouring rain on 22 May, the ignominy of the moment was compounded by the sound of a protester playing Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream.

The song had been adopted by Tony Blair’s 'New Labour' as its anthem during the 1997 election, which Labour won in a landslide. It was Labour’s last win from opposition in a general election.