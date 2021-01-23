UK Coronavirus Variant Might Be Deadlier, Says PM Boris Johnson

The UK is also looking at the biggest vaccination programme in its history. The government appears to be on track to vaccinate 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid- February, AFP reported. According to Reuters, data published on 22 January showed that 5.38 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine.

Chief government scientist Patrick Vallance said the variant could be 30 percent to 40 percent more deadly for particular age groups, but added a caveat of how this assessment was based on sparse data. “There’s a lot of uncertainty around these numbers and we need more work to get a precise handle on it, but it obviously is of concern,” he said. “You will see that across the different age groups as well, a similar sort of relative increase in the risk.”

New Office for National Statistics data from 22 January showed that the staying home order helped in a slight drop of infection rates. The chief medical officer was however quick to add that despite improvement, cases remained too high.