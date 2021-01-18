Why Do I Need to Sign Consent Form for Covaxin But Not Covishield?

People who are receiving Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be required to sign a consent form which assures recipients medical care and compensation if any serious adverse event is found linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Concerns have been raised from several quarters regarding the efficacy and safety of Covaxin, since phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine are still ongoing. However, the government has asserted that both the vaccines which have been given restricted approval are safe and have been subjected to adequate scientific scrutiny.

Why exactly are recipients required to sign the consent form? Can you choose to not sign the form? What happens in case of an adverse event?

The Quint breaks it down for you.