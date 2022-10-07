Keir Starmer Slams 'Hinduphobia' in the UK, Commits Labour to Fight It: Why Now?

In his first direct reference to "Hinduphobia," Keir Starmer, Britain's Opposition Labour Party leader, expressed solidarity with the Indian community and committed himself to fight hate crimes and "divisive politics" in the country.

This comes in the backdrop of communal clashes in Leicester and Birmingham following a cricket match between India and Pakistan, which, as per several diaspora organisations, reflected "Hinduphobia" or hate crimes targeted against Hindus, sparked by misinformation on social media.