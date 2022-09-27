Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Wins 1st Queen Elizabeth Award

Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin barrister, was on Tuesday, 7 September, appointed as the UK's new Home Secretary, succeeding fellow colleague of Indian descent Priti Patel.
Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary who replaced Priti Patel earlier in September, has been named as the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award during a ceremony in London, United Kingdom.
The 42-year-old barrister was appointed by the British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Braverman said it was "the honour of her life" to take on the new role at the Asian Achievers Awards (AAA) 2022 ceremony which was held in dedication to the memory of the late monarch who died recently.
The awards have been handed out for two decades in order to recognise the achievements of individuals from different spheres of life across Britain's South Asian community through public nominations.
Broadcaster Naga Munchetty won in the media category, Chairman and CEO of celebrated visual effects firm DNEG; Namit Malhotra in the Arts and Culture category; and Captain Harpreet Chandi in the Uniformed and Civil Service category for her solo expedition across the Antarctic to the South Pole earlier in 2022.
Professor Sir Shankar Balasubramanian was named Professional of Year for his pioneering DNA sequencing discovery and Karenjeet Kaur Bains won the Sports Personality of the Year for being the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Britain on an international stage.
According to organisers, more than 500 nominations were received in 10 categories and the judging panel comprised of professionals from different spheres of life including Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bas Javid, former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners Mayur Lakhani, Monzo Bank COO Sujata Bhatia, music producer Bally Sagoo, Welsh Assembly Member Natasha Asghar, and Artistic Director of Darbar Festival, Sandeep Virdee.
