Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Wins 1st Queen Elizabeth Award

Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary who replaced Priti Patel earlier in September, has been named as the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award during a ceremony in London, United Kingdom.

The 42-year-old barrister was appointed by the British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Braverman said it was "the honour of her life" to take on the new role at the Asian Achievers Awards (AAA) 2022 ceremony which was held in dedication to the memory of the late monarch who died recently.