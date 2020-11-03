UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed, President Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with the country’s Vice-President, received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 3 November. "We ask God to protect everyone and heal everyone," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official Twitter account. He posted a picture on Twitter of getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

“We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

According to The Times of India (TOI), the UAE has granted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers, which is also being given to the country’s ministers and top officials since the past few weeks. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a dose of the vaccine on 16 October. “Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life,” he had tweeted after he was vaccinated. The vaccine, developed by China's Sinopharm, is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials and has so far been found safe and effective, according to Khaleej Times.

(With inputs from TOI and Khaleej Times.)