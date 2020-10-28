Oxford COVID Vaccine Could Be Launched in Jan: Serum Institute CEO

A 100 million doses, which they are first aiming for, may be available by second or third quarter of 2021. The Quint The Oxford coronavirus vaccines could be launched in India in January 2021, Pune-based Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla informed NDTV. | (Photo: Accessed by The Quint) COVID-19 A 100 million doses, which they are first aiming for, may be available by second or third quarter of 2021.

The Oxford coronavirus vaccines could be launched in India in January 2021, Pune-based Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla told NDTV. Serum Institute is producing the vaccine in India.

“If we don’t go for an emergency license, our trials should be over by December and then we can maybe we can launch in India in January subject to the UK trial also being completed which it’s on the verge on being completed,” Adar Poonawalla to NDTV

Poonawalla further told NDTV: "If the UK in the next two weeks were to unblind their study and share the data and be confident that it's safe, then we can, after two-three weeks, apply to the Indian regulator to look at a possible emergency license if that's what the government of India wants.” He also explained that if all the above mentioned factors worked out the review can be expected to take two-three weeks “and then you can have a vaccine by December.”

“…but all these would have to happen and I don’t want to venture a guess whether that would happen or not happen because it’s not my place to do so - that’s for the health ministry officials to decide.”

More Details

Adar Poonawalla told NDTV they are first aiming for 100 million doses and that should be available by second or third quarter of 2021.

He further said that it will be a two-dose vaccine, with a gap of 28 days between the two doses. On being asked about the cost, Poonawalla told NDTV:

“We cannot comment on the cost yet since we are in talks with the government. But I would say it would be in the range of a couple of hundred rupees with the rest being absorbed by the government.”

(With inputs from NDTV.)