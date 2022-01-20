UAE Blasts: Mortal Remains of 2 Indians to Reach Amritsar on Friday Morning

At least three people were killed and six other injured after the Houthi movement in Yemen, known as the Ansar Allah, announced on Monday, 17 January, that it had organised an attack on the United Arab Emirates after the latter's administration reported two fires in Abu Dhabi, possibly ignited by drone strikes, AFP reported.

Of the three people killed, one was a Pakistani national, while the other two were Indian nationals, all of whom worked at oil giant ADNOC and died as three petrol tanks exploded near a storage facility.

Six others were wounded with light-to-medium level injuries, state news agency WAM reported.

The Abu Dhabi police also said that three fuel tanker trucks had exploded in Musaffah, near oil storage facilities. It also reported that a fire broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.