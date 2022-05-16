India Registers 'Strong Protest' Over Killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan's Peshawar

Hours after two Sikh men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday, 15 May, New Delhi said it registered its "strong protest" against Islamabad over the matter, stating that the incident wasn't a "rare occurrence" in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs in India said that it has "seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence."