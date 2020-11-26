Pakistani Govt Sees Sikhs As ‘Trophies’. What About Human Rights?

One still sees wider sections of Punjabi society in general embracing the Sikhs cordially, as compared to other non-Muslim minorities. This can easily be attributed to the Pakistani State’s long held soft corner for the community, and frequent contact with Sikhs from across the border, owing to uninterrupted religious tourism.

Ever since the signing of Pakistan-India Protocol On Visits to Religious Shrines in 1974 and subsequent additions of shrines and temples to the approved list, Pakistan has not demonstrated much enthusiasm in continuing religious tourism for Hindus, and vice versa for Muslims, by the Indian government.