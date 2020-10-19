Twitter Removes Trump’s COVID Advisor’s Misleading Tweet on Masks

This development comes while the United States sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Quint File photo of Dr Scott Atlas. | (Photo Courtesy: Scott W Atlas/Twitter) World This development comes while the United States sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Twitter on Sunday, 19 October, according to Reuters, removed a “misleading” tweet by a coronavirus advisor to US President Donald Trump. The tweet was reportedly downplaying the importance of masks.



This development comes while the United States sees a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the 3 November election.



In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Scott Atlas said: “Masks work? NO.”



Twitter Inc, subsequently, removed the tweet, pointing out that it was violating of its misleading information policy on COVID-19. This policy, according to Reuters, targets statements that have been confirmed by experts as false or misleading.



Meanwhile, Trump administration is combatting accusations of sending mixed messages on wearing masks which, in process, impacted the country’s fight against COVID-19, reported Reuters.

New cases of COVID-19 infections have been rapidly increasing in the United States, according to a Reuters analysis, with more than 69,400 reported on Friday, up from 46,000 a month ago. Total cases of COVID-19 infection is the US have surpassed 8 million, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters.)