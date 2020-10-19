‘Might Leave the Country, If I lose to Biden’: Trump on US Polls

With just a few days left for the US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump is mulling over the possibility of leaving the country, in case he loses the presidential bid.

While addressing a campaign rally in Macon in Georgia, Trump said: “Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.” CNN reported.

Trump further stated that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden would deliver communism and a "flood" of criminal immigrants, if voted to power.

He also said that Biden’s family is a “criminal enterprise” reported AFP.