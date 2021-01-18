Inauguration Like No Other: Biden-Harris Get Ready to Take Office

Typically, Congress would distribute over 200,000 tickets among its constituents, and non-ticketed folks would be encouraged to watch the events from the National Mall, as is tradition.

Barack Obama’s historical inaugural events drew more than 1 million attendees while Trump’s 2017 inauguration drew upwards of 300,000 people.

However, with this year’s security and health restrictions in place, Ajay Bhutoria, Vice Chair of the Biden Inauguration Committee, told The Quint that the 2021 inauguration will be reserved to members of Congress and their plus ones.