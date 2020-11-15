Trump Supporters Falsely Claim Election Theft, Clashes Erupt

Many people were left with injuries on both sides and at least 10 people were arrested in the incident. The Quint US President Donald Trump came to power four years ago on a promise of success - ‘Make America Great Again’. | (Photo: PTI) World Many people were left with injuries on both sides and at least 10 people were arrested in the incident.

President Donald Trump’s supporters were celebrating on Saturday, 14 November, as they gathered in Washington claiming that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden. The crowd was also greeted by Trump as he passed the area in his motorcade. Just before his arrival, a group of counter-protesters arrived at the area and the mood shifted with the almost 300 people shouting and delivering the message that Trump had lost the election. While much of the demonstrations underwent peacefully, clashes between the two parties erupted intermittently throughout the day.

Also read: Donald Trump Shares Video Without Context to Allege Ballot Fraud

Some of the activists at the location spewed profanity and threatened the other group while many others threw punches and launched bottles. People were left with injuries on both sides and at least 10 people were arrested in the incident.

Later during the day, counter-protesters harassed Trump’s advocates as they stole their hats and flags and set them on fire. Scuffles continued into the night and many of the demonstrators overturned tables of vendors who were selling pro-Trump merchandise at the location. Violence broke out at 8 PM in the evening as both groups brawled for several minutes before the police arrived and cleared the area. Trump took to Twitter later that evening, blaming the violence on "Antifa Scum."

During the clashes, a group dressed in all black and carrying black umbrellas began approaching a group of Trump supporters who were positioned outside the Capitol Hilton Hotel.