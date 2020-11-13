Donald Trump Shares Video Without Context to Allege Ballot Fraud

Team Webqoof

Days after major news networks in the United States called the 2020 presidential race in favour of Joe Biden, incumbent President Donald Trump has shared a video of election officials collecting mail-in ballots in a street in California without context to allege a ‘ballot fraud’. “You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our country has come to?” Trump wrote.

An archived version of the Tweet can be accessed here.

However, the aforementioned video has already been debunked by multiple fact-checkers including <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/no-viral-video-does-not-show-mail-in-ballots-fraud-in-california">The Quint</a>’s WebQoof team after it went viral in days following the counting day — 3 November — with several users questioning how the mail-in ballots were being collected after the election day.

The LA County election officials then took to Twitter to explain that the drop boxes for mail-in ballots were sealed on election day and were collected on the subsequent day as scheduled. The calls are made by media agencies based on statistics and projections, not official results.

This is not the first time that Trump has hinted at an alleged election fraud. He has repeatedly accused pollsters of interfering in the election process and Democrats of engaging in fraud, without any proof. The Trump campaign has also filed lawsuits demanding ballot counting be suspended in several states.