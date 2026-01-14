Will He, Won’t He? India's Choices as Trump Ups Ante on Iran With 25% Tariffs

Along with upping the ante on military action against Iran the last few days, US President Donald Trump has espoused his tried and tested pressure tactic to weaken Iran's regime: tariffs.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 percent on any and all business being done with the US,” Trump took to Truth Social to say on Tuesday, 13 January. "This order is final and conclusive."

Trump's threat has come in response to massive protests which have gripped Iran over the rising costs of living, and have reportedly claimed over 2,000 lives so far. The president has vowed military action against Tehran if its security forces "violently kill peaceful protesters".

The tariff threat has brought India into the crosshairs of the conflict. New Delhi not only enjoys healthy trade ties with Tehran, albeit vastly downgraded since 2019, but also views Iran as a significant geopolitical partner owing to its strategic location in West Asia, experts tell The Quint.