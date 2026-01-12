'Might Act if Situation Worsens...': Trump Confirms Iran’s Negotiation Outreach

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump has stated that Iranian officials reached out to the US to discuss possible negotiations following his warnings of action over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests.
The protests, which began in late December, have resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, with the Iranian government maintaining a heavy security presence and restricting internet access across the country.
According to The Hindu, Donald Trump told reporters that Iranian leaders had called seeking to negotiate after his administration threatened possible military action in response to the violent suppression of protests.
As reported by The Indian Express, Trump stated, “Iran wants to negotiate. They called to negotiate.” He added that the outreach followed his warning that the US would respond if Iranian authorities continued using deadly force against demonstrators. Trump also mentioned that the US was closely monitoring developments and considering several options, including military strikes and new sanctions.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the protests have been described as the largest in Iran in over three years, triggered by economic hardship and a currency collapse. The death toll has reportedly surpassed 500, with rights groups warning that the actual number may be higher due to restricted information flow. Trump’s administration is reportedly considering a range of responses, including military, cyber, and economic measures.
Coverage revealed that US officials have briefed Trump on various military options, including targeted strikes and cyber operations, while also weighing the risks of escalation in the region. Iranian authorities have warned that any US intervention would make American bases and allies in the region “legitimate targets.”
Trump’s comments about possible negotiations came as the US administration continued to review its response to the ongoing unrest following reports of increasing violence and a near-total internet blackout in Iran. Trump also indicated plans to consult with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in the country, which has been largely offline for days.
In the context of international reactions, reporting indicated that exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi publicly appealed to Trump for support, urging him to help “Make Iran Great Again” and expressing hope for a transition to democracy. Human rights groups have continued to raise concerns about the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters.
“Help them liberate themselves and Make Iran Great Again!” Pahlavi said, addressing Trump in a televised statement.
Trump’s administration has not ruled out any options, with senior officials emphasizing the need to balance punitive measures against the Iranian government with the risk of further destabilizing the region as analysis showed. The US has previously conducted military operations in Iran and other countries, and officials are reportedly preparing for potential retaliatory actions by Iran if strikes are authorized.
Trump reiterated that the US stands ready to assist the Iranian people, stating that the administration is prepared to act if the crackdown intensifies as details emerged. The situation remains fluid, with both diplomatic and military options under consideration as the US monitors developments in Iran.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.