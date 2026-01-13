Iran Protests: Death Toll Nears 2,000, Officials Blame 'Terrorists'

Protests in Iran have resulted in a reported death toll nearing 2,000, according to statements from Iranian officials. The unrest, which began over economic grievances, has escalated into widespread demonstrations and a significant government crackdown.

Authorities have attributed the fatalities to actions by individuals they describe as "terrorists," while international observers and rights groups have raised concerns about the scale of violence and repression. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing internet shutdowns and continued international scrutiny.