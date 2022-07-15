Acting Prez Sworn In, President's Flag Banned: Top 10 Developments in Sri Lanka

While Gotabaya Rajapaksa is no longer the Sri Lankan president and six-time former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has officially been sworn in as acting president, as of Friday, 15 July.

While some politicians flee and others expand the ambit of their power, the people of Sri Lanka continue to be under the grips of an unprecedented economic crisis – the worst in seven decades. Millions in the country are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials.

Amid the political drama, unending suffering and the flaring anti-government demonstrations, here are the top 10 developments that unfolded through the day: