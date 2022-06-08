'To Make Loss of Lives Matter': Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Laws

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey gave an emotional speech at the White House on Tuesday, 7 June, making a plea for stricter gun laws, in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade.

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults in an elementary school in Texas on 24 May.

While McConaughey's wife Camilla held a pair of green high-top Converse shoes of one of the victims, the actor said: