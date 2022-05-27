Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue On Uvalde School Shooting Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts

He went on to add, how pro-gun campaigners insist on not making it political. But he argued that it is political because “they know what they haven’t done and they know that it’s indefensible”. He also called out Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and pushed for “common-sense laws.”

Jimmy also spoke about how it takes a brave person to admit their mistake. And although, he does not believe that these “men” are brave. He did add that he would love to be surprised by them. He continued to say, “It’s OK to admit you made a mistake. In fact, it’s not just OK, it’s necessary to admit you made a mistake when your mistake is killing the children in your state.”