Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue On Uvalde School Shooting Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel in a pre-taped message, without any audience present, spoke about the Uvalde school shooting. The message has since gone viral on the internet, in which he called out the lawmakers to take action. He started his emotional monologue with, “Here we are again, on another day of mourning in this country.”
He went on to add, how pro-gun campaigners insist on not making it political. But he argued that it is political because “they know what they haven’t done and they know that it’s indefensible”. He also called out Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and pushed for “common-sense laws.”
Jimmy also spoke about how it takes a brave person to admit their mistake. And although, he does not believe that these “men” are brave. He did add that he would love to be surprised by them. He continued to say, “It’s OK to admit you made a mistake. In fact, it’s not just OK, it’s necessary to admit you made a mistake when your mistake is killing the children in your state.”
“This is not ‘their’ fault anymore,” he added, talking about the Republicans and the National Rifle Association. He stated, “This is now our fault. Because we get angry, we demand action. We don’t get it, they wait it out and we go back to the lives that we should rightfully be able to go back to.”
He ended his monologue by saying that the general public may be able to move on with their lives but the victim’s family will have to live on with the harrowing reality.
Many people took to Twitter to appreciate Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue. And thanked him for expressing his views. One user said, "Poweful words by @jimmykimmel" another user, simple thanked him.
