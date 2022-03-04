'Terrorist State Has Now Resorted to Nuclear Terror': Ukraine Prez on NPP Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 4 March, said that the "terrorist state (Russia) now resorted to nuclear terror”, reported AFP. His comments came shortly after Russian troops fired at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and set it ablaze.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhia facility supplies about 40 percent of the country's nuclear power and stores six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, said Zelenskyy. He said that Russian tanks are equipped with thermal power sensors and the troops “so they know where they are shooting”.

In a video message, Zelenskyy said: