Tanzanian Passenger Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria, at Least 19 Dead

A small Precision Air passenger plane crashed on 6 November, Sunday, into Lake Victoria of Tanzania in East Africa, leading to 19 passengers' death.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the flight.

The plane allegedly plunged into water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba. It was flying in from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when the incident happened.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, which was up from three earlier in the day. Local authorities had previously said that 26 of those on board were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.