Tanzanian Passenger Plane Crashes Into Lake Victoria, at Least 19 Dead

Rescuers in boats and in the water are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania on Sunday, November 6 2022.
AYO TV via AP/PTI
A small Precision Air passenger plane crashed on 6 November, Sunday, into Lake Victoria of Tanzania in East Africa, leading to 19 passengers' death.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the flight.
The plane allegedly plunged into water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba. It was flying in from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when the incident happened.
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, which was up from three earlier in the day. Local authorities had previously said that 26 of those on board were rescued and taken to a hospital.
Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.
Photos of the plane showed it to be mostly submerged in the lake.
“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander, William Mwampaghale, told journalists.
“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water,” he added.
Mwampaghale said that the rescue efforts were on.
"All Tanzanians are with you in mourning the 19 people who lost lives during this accident," Majaliwa told a crowd after arriving at Bukoba airport where the flight was scheduled to land.
