This Tanzanian Creator Is Going Viral for Lip-Syncing to Bollywood Songs
Kili Paul, a creator from Tanzania, has about 1.6 million followers on TikTok.
Bollywood fans are from around the globe, and there's no denying that. Kili Paul, a Tanzanian creator, recently went viral on TikTok for lip-syncing to Shershaah's 'Raatan Lambiyan'. However, that's not the only song he knows.
With over 1.6 million followers on TikTok, this creator is becoming increasingly popular for his sketches, TikTok trends, and of course, an amazing talent to lip-sync in multiple languages.
Watch the video for more.
