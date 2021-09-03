Taliban’s Abdul Baradar To Lead New Afghanistan Government: Report

Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is the political chief and the popular face of the military organisation, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, sources in the Taliban told Reuters on Friday, 3 September.

The Taliban had announced on Wednesday that a new government has been finalised after deliberations, and will be unveiled soon.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the organisation's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, will be the head of the new government. However, it is now expected that Akhundzada will focus on religious matters and matters of governance that fall within the framework of Islam.