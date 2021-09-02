Taliban To Announce New Govt; Preps On for Ceremony at Presidential Palace

Two weeks after it seized power in Afghanistan, militant organisation Taliban, on Wednesday, 1 September, announced that a new government has been finalised after deliberations, and will be unveiled soon.

Taliban cultural commission member Anamullah Samangani indicated that the organisation's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, will be the head of the new government, TOLOnews reported.

"The Ministry of Information and Cultural affairs has made arrangements for the upcoming ceremony in the Presidential Palace. The announcement of the new government will be made in this upcoming ceremony," Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said in a tweet.