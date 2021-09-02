Taliban To Announce New Govt; Preps On for Ceremony at Presidential Palace

Preparations for the announcement of the Taliban government are underway at the presidential palace.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ahmadullah Muttaqi)
Two weeks after it seized power in Afghanistan, militant organisation Taliban, on Wednesday, 1 September, announced that a new government has been finalised after deliberations, and will be unveiled soon.
Taliban cultural commission member Anamullah Samangani indicated that the organisation's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, will be the head of the new government, TOLOnews reported.
"The Ministry of Information and Cultural affairs has made arrangements for the upcoming ceremony in the Presidential Palace. The announcement of the new government will be made in this upcoming ceremony," Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said in a tweet.
“Consultations are almost finalized on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a... model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government,” Samangani was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.
Last month, the Taliban had indicated that the new government might take the form of a ruling council, and that the administration will abide by the Sharia law.
The Taliban has already appointed governors and police chiefs for each of the various provinces and districts.
(With inputs from TOLOnews.)
