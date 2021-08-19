Taliban's Akhundzada Likely to Take Overall Charge of Afghanistan: Who is He?

'Commander of the Faithful' Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of Taliban, is likely to take up a role akin to that of Afghanistan president, reports have indicated, days after the militant organisation captured the reigns of the crisis-ridden country on 15 August.

The Afghanistan government will be reformed to take the form of a ruling council that dispenses the Sharia law, a senior commander of the Taliban said in an interview with news agency Reuters on Wednesday, 18 August, adding that Akhundzada is likely to take charge of the council, assuming a role resembling that of the president's.

Here's what we know about Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who is expected to take up Afghanistan's presidency.