Taliban Member Says 'Council May Rule Afghanistan': Report

Afghanistan may now be governed by a ruling council, Waheedullah Hashimi a senior member of the militant group told news agency Reuters. He also said that Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is, however, likely to remain in overall charge.



Akhundzada, as per Hashimi, is likely to play a role above the head of the council. The role is expected to be like that of the country's president



Hashimi further went on to tell Reuters that Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks.



As per the news agency, Hashimi has access to the group's decision-making.