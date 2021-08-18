Why Taliban's Pledges on Women's Rights Doesn't Inspire Trust Among Afghan Women

How will the lives of millions of Afghan women change now that the Taliban has taken control of their country? What will happen to their freedom?

As the Taliban goes onto establishing their rule in Afghanistan, the futures of Afghan women and young girls stand at a very precarious position. They are petrified that those dark ages from the older Taliban regime might return once again. They're worried that school, college, jobs, the freedom to be as they will — all of that may soon be snatched away from them.

Even though in their first press conference since the capture of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said they would honour women's rights going forward, there's an ambiguous caveat there that evokes distrust. The Taliban have made it clear that women can exercise their right within the framework of the Islamic code.