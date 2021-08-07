Taliban Captures First Afghan Provincial Capital Since US Withdrawal

Days earlier, the insurgents had warned of targeting members of the senior administration in retaliation for increased air strikes.

Reacting to the assassination of Menapal, Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai, said, "Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan", AFP reported.

Menapal’s assassination was followed by another day of fighting, as the war continues to spread and spill into Kabul.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council met in New York to discuss the conflict.